Mahalo Kauai Bar Association!

First row, left: Sean Hartilieb, Emiko Meyers, Chief Justice Recktenwald, Kimberly Torigoe (Kauai Bar President), and Laura Barzilai (County Attorney’s Office). Second row: Chief Judge Randal Valenciano, Judge Greg Meyers, Todd Dickerson (OPA), Keola Siu (OPA, 1st Deputy) and Jennifer Win (OPA). Third row: Judge Glen Hale, Judge Robert Goldberg, and Judge Kathleen Watanabe.

LIHUE, Hawaii — Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald and Deputy Administrative Director of the Courts Brandon Kimura met with Kauai Bar Association members on Dec. 9 to thank them for volunteering their time with the Kauai Self-Help Center. The attorneys received certificates of appreciation for the many hours they donated to help provide limited legal information to self-represented litigants on civil matters.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

