Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,864 in the last 365 days.

Mahalo Kauai Bar Association!

Image of First row, left: Sean Hartilieb, Emiko Meyers, Chief Justice Recktenwald, Kimberly Torigoe (Kauai Bar President), and Laura Barzilai (County Attorney’s Office). Second row: Chief Judge Randal Valenciano, Judge Greg Meyers, Todd Dickerson (OPA), Keola Siu (OPA, 1st Deputy) and Jennifer Win (OPA). Third row: Judge Glen Hale, Judge Robert Goldberg, and Judge Kathleen Watanabe.

First row, left: Sean Hartilieb, Emiko Meyers, Chief Justice Recktenwald, Kimberly Torigoe (Kauai Bar President), and Laura Barzilai (County Attorney’s Office). Second row: Chief Judge Randal Valenciano, Judge Greg Meyers, Todd Dickerson (OPA), Keola Siu (OPA, 1st Deputy) and Jennifer Win (OPA). Third row: Judge Glen Hale, Judge Robert Goldberg, and Judge Kathleen Watanabe.

LIHUE, Hawaii — Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald and Deputy Administrative Director of the Courts Brandon Kimura met with Kauai Bar Association members on Dec. 9 to thank them for volunteering their time with the Kauai Self-Help Center. The attorneys received certificates of appreciation for the many hours they donated to help provide limited legal information to self-represented litigants on civil matters.

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

Mahalo Kauai Bar Association!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.