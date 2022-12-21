Maryland Department of General Services Announces the Award of the $26.8 Million Construction Contract for New Maryland State Police Barracks V

December 21, 2022

BERLIN, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services today announced the Board of Public Works’ (BPW) approval for the next step of the Maryland State Police Barracks V in Berlin, Maryland. The board approved the contract for construction services to Keller Brothers, Inc. in Mount Airy, MD.

“As the lead agency for state building construction, we know the importance of delivering a quality project to our client agencies, and ultimately to the people of Maryland,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “By investing in the construction of a new and modern police barracks Marylanders can be reassured that the State Police will continue to meet their high standards for public safety and security.”

In order to keep the barrack operations uninterrupted during construction, the project will be completed in two phases. Phase one will consist of site work including utilities, the demolition of the existing barrack addition, and the construction of the new portions of the barracks building. Phase two will consist of the demolition of the existing barracks to make room for the new laboratory. The barracks and laboratory structure will be 24,000 square feet. The garage and a radio tower will be torn down and a new 4,400 square foot service garage erected.

“This is a proud moment in Maryland State Police history and for all the current and retired, sworn and civilian members who have provided exceptional public safety services to the citizens of our state,” said Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent. “The new state of the art facility will replace an aging Berlin Barrack which has served Worcester County since 1976.”

The new facility will consist of a barrack, a forensic laboratory, and service garage. New and upgraded site utilities will be constructed along with additional site improvements consisting of parking, drive aisles, pedestrian walks, security fencing and enclosures, landscaping, and an entry plaza and other Work as indicated within the Contract Documents. Demolition and Construction shall be completed in two sequential phases.

