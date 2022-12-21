Hogan Administration Announces $27.5 Million in Capital Grant Funding for the Month of December

December 21, 2022

Funds Will Support Museums, Community Centers, Medical Facilities, Parks and Community Revitalization, Historic Institutions, and Educational Foundations

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Hogan administration announced Maryland Board of Public Works (BPW) approval of 34 capital grant agreements in the month of December, totaling $27,509,693. These dedicated grants foster essential capital projects for museums, community centers, medical facilities, athletic facilities, parks and community revitalization, historical institutions and buildings, as well as educational foundations across the state.

“Maryland takes pride in having some of the best higher education institutions, museums, parks, and community centers in the nation,” said Governor Hogan. “These grants will continue to play a critical role in ensuring these institutions provide educational and local access opportunities for all Marylanders.”

These Capital Grant Programs are administered through the Maryland Department of General Services’ (DGS) Capital Grants Office.

“DGS continues to support our Maryland institutions that promote the arts, sciences, culture, community, and health,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “The grants approved today will help provide these organizations with the ability to update, expand, or renovate their facilities, allowing them to best serve Marylanders and visitors alike.”

To view a list of the capital grants that were approved by the BPW during the month of December, click the following link.

https://dgs.maryland.gov/Documents/grants/CapitalGrants-December2022.pdf

