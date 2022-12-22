Informa Tech Channels Launches ITX M&A Marketplace

M&A Offering reaching 30M B2B professionals in 180 countries

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Informa Tech Channels, a global media and events platform in the information and communication technology channel industry, has formed a partnership with ITX to offer a M&A Marketplace to facilitate the sale of IT-enabled businesses.

With a global channel audience and database, Informa Tech Channels publishes technology channel industry analysis and insights through its Channel Futures brands and organizes the industry’s largest live events under the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit brands. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, ITX (a martinwolf company) has built a proprietary database of more than 55,000 strategic buyers and private equity firms.

Leveraging best practices in business intelligence and data science, the ITX M&A Marketplace at Channel Futures brings together buyers and sellers of IT-enabled businesses. It is designed to help channel partners across the entire channel industry connect via merger, acquisition, and strategic investment to accelerate their business model transformation.

The partnership will benefit the entire technology and communications channel, which is being transformed via M&A -- one of the most impactful channel trends in decades. Channel partners will now be able to access services to help them connect as they look to grow via acquisition, exit their business, team up with organizations that have complementary skills or scale to answer demand from customers in small, medium and large market segments.

“This partnership between Channel Futures and ITX is a new opportunity that has not been available to our audience until now,” said Kelly Danziger, General Manager, VP of Channel at Informa Tech. “With the ITX M&A Marketplace, those in our community interested in selling their IT business can access a global network of buyers, along with 25 years of transaction experience in this space.”

“Between their events, content and research, Informa Tech Channels has an expansive reach, said Tim Mueller, President of ITX. “Our partnership provides owners/founders of IT-enabled businesses resources and expertise as they contemplate the sale of their business. At the heart of our offering is structured data and long-standing relationships with global buyers, providing sellers the best opportunity to unlock the value they’ve created.”



About ITX

ITX, a martinwolf company, was founded in 1998 by technology CEOs and M&A professionals to bring together buyers and sellers of IT-enabled businesses valued between $5-30 million. The firm owns a proprietary network of more than 55,000 global IT decision makers.

The ITX M&A Marketplace focuses on smaller mid-market companies in segments that include: Microsoft channel partners, Managed IT Services, MSSPs, software as a Service (SaaS), Hosting, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Cyber Security, IT Services, Software Development, as well as Oracle, ServiceNow, and Salesforce channel partners.

To learn more: www.itexchangenet.com

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community. We provide information, perspective and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Our properties include many awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Channel Partners Leadership Summit, Women’s Leadership Summit, the MSP Summit and Channel Partners Europe; and a DEI Community Group, our initiative to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global tech industry. Through research, media, training and smart events, Informa Tech connects, informs and inspires a thriving technology community to build a better, more sustainable world. It also enables marketing professionals start conversations that matter using first-party intent data. Informa Tech is home to over 100 renowned and trusted tech brands including Omdia, London Tech Week, Black Hat, GDC, 5G World and The AI Summit and partners with industry-leaders such as Founders Forum. Learn more at informatech.com

