Key Housing Announces Pasadena Feature Apartment for 2023, Pasadena Short Term Rentals and Corporate Serviced Apartments
Business and pleasure travelers, alike, relish the chance to come to Pasadena and sunny SoCal during the winter months.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated corporate housing service for California from Vallejo to Bakersfield at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce its featured SoCal (Southern California) listing for January 2023. The winning designee is the "Avila Apartments," located at 75 West Walnut Street in Pasadena, California.
— Bob Lee
“Business and pleasure travelers, alike, relish the chance to come to Pasadena and sunny SoCal during the winter months,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. He continued, “Our announced pick for SoCal is not just the sunny choice. It's a choice offering best-in-class amenities for picky international business travelers who might bring along the family to enjoy a warm wintry trip that combines business and pleasure."
The featured listing can be viewed at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/avila-apartments/. As explained on that page, the complex merges classic Spanish-style architecture with the modern Mediterranean. From the customized co-working spaces to the bright, airy arcade, this is an environment both business and pleasure travelers will want to come home to. Between Avila’s unique amenities and everything Old Town Pasadena has to offer, the decision of where to stay is easy.
In terms of nearby attractions, here are some of the landmarks. First, there is the Pasadena Convention Center (https://www.visitpasadena.com/convention-center/). Second, there is the Fuller Theological Seminary (https://www.fuller.edu/) which is not just a major religious institution, but a place with wonderful grounds and history founded in the 1940s. And of course the Avila complex is just minutes from the "Rose Bowl Stadium" (https://rosebowlstadium.com/), and its famous parade. Thus, whether it's business, spirituality, sports, or just plain winter "fun in the sun," coming to Pasadena is an easy choice. Finding hard-to-find housing is an easy choice, too: just contact the experts at Key Housing.
FINDING SHORT-TERM HOUSING IN PASADENA AND ENVIRONS
Here is background on this release. Finding short term housing in SoCal is difficult on a "bad" day, meaning those rare days when the weather is too hot or too cold, too moist or too dry. Most of the time the weather is perfect. It's finding affordable corporate housing that's actually available that's really tricky. Interested searchers are encouraged to visit the "Pasadena housing" page at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/pasadena/, or the greater Los Angeles page at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-area/greater-los-angeles/. In all cases, the best next step is to reach out to a leasing consultant for short term options by calling 800-989-0410.
