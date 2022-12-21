Healthier You

So with small changes in mind, we suggest using two months, or about 66 days , to form a new habit. Start small and easy. Small steps done every day can get you started on a path to better health, and set you up for larger, more challenging, goals.

How many days does it take to form a new habit? Some studies point to 21 days as the magic number, while other studies suggest it takes months and sometimes up to a year for a habit to take hold. Health educators and nutritionists with the Florida Department of Health encourage the health benefits of small lifestyle changes: eating more vegetables and fruits, replacing sodas with water, taking daily walks, or choosing the stairs over elevators.

What counts as physical activity ? Any activity that gets your heart beating more, or gets your heart rate up, counts. If you’re not physically active, start small to build the habit— walking is one of the easiest ways to start. You can do it almost anywhere and at any time. Walking is also inexpensive. All you need is a pair of shoes with sturdy heel support. Walking will:

Leave time in your busy schedule to follow a walking program that will work for you. Be sure to do the following:

When you walk, run, lift weights, do yoga, play sports, dance, garden, or even clean your house, you’re being physically active. Different types of exercise and movement benefit you in different ways. That’s why you need to vary the types of physical activity you do during the week.

Every week, you need at least 150 minutes of moderate and vigorous activity OR 75 minutes of vigorous activity only. Moderate physical activity is when you’re breathing hard while exercising or moving, and you can still talk and have a conversation—that’s called the talk test.

Vigorous physical activity is when you’re breathing very hard while exercising, and you can only say a few words while catching your breath.

It’s your choice on how much of each type of physical activity you want to do—the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Move Your Way website has tools and tips that can help you.

At least twice a week, work on strengthening your muscles. Find exercises that work for you. You can use weights, resistance bands or your body weight.

Every day, stretch to improve your posture and balance, and to help relieve stress.