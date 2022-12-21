Premier’s statement on Yalda

CANADA, December 21 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement on Yalda, the Iranian celebration of solstice:

“On the longest and darkest night of the year, people from Iranian, Afghan, Azeri, Kurdish, Tajik and Uzbek communities in British Columbia and around the world will celebrate Yalda.

“Traditionally, families gather for the winter solstice to tell stories, recite poetry, and share pomegranate and watermelon – fruits whose bright redness represents sunrise. The celebration marks the arrival of winter, as well as the triumph of light over darkness. Celebrating homes will be filled with laughter and hope for brighter days ahead.

“This year, however, the festivities may be different for many Iranian families in B.C. as we all grapple with the death of Mahsa Amini and the horrible news of protestors, who are demanding dignity and rights for women and all Iranians, being imprisoned and some executed.

“In these difficult times, our government stands in solidarity with Iranian Canadian families in British Columbia and beyond. We join in recognizing the demands of the protestors in support of women, life and freedom.

“We will always stand up for human rights and justice, at home and abroad, and continue our work to build a better province and a better world.

“For those fighting for their human rights, may the spirit of Yalda usher in the triumph of light over darkness.

“On behalf of all British Columbians, I wish all those celebrating Yalda a wonderful evening of joy.

“Shab-e Yalda Mobarak!”