First rent supplements begin for youth from care in B.C.

CANADA, December 21 - Young people from government care have more support to make stronger transitions into adulthood because of $600-a-month rent supplements.

Beginning this month, 797 young adults from government care began receiving monthly support through the Ministry of Children and Family Development’s new Rent Supplement Program.

“We know that youth and young adults from care are at a much higher risk of experiencing homelessness,” said Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development. “Finding and securing housing poses a stressful challenge for many young adults in British Columbia, especially for those transitioning from care. We are focused on doing even more to make sure every young person who transitions from care has the supports they need to succeed.”

More youth from care will be able to sign up for the rent supplement program in spring 2023 when a second intake opens to provide further housing supports for youth transitioning from care.

“With the cost of rent going up all over the province, so many are struggling, and this rental subsidy will help countless young people,” said Landon P., a former youth in care. “Six hundred dollars a month may not seem like a lot; to a youth from care $600 can mean the difference between paying rent on time and being able to afford food.”

People who have been in government care are far more likely to experience homelessness or a mental-health crisis in their lives. Budget 2022 investments aimed at supporting strong transitions for former youth in care are part of a $633-million cross-government strategy to prevent homelessness and keep people housed.

Quick Facts:

44% of young adults receiving a rent supplement identify as Indigenous. Indigenous children and youth are over-represented in the provincial care system.

In March 2022, the Province announced an investment of $35 million over the next three years into programs and services to better support young adults from government care as they transition into adulthood.

The ministry introduced a no-limit earnings exemption in August 2022, which makes employment income exempt when determining the level of funding a young adult will receive through Agreements with Young Adults.

New Youth Transition Workers will support youth in care starting at age 14 and guide them in accessing services until age 25.

Funding for youth and young adults from care to access life skills, culture and skills-training programs, and enhanced dental and medical benefits are planned for 2023.

