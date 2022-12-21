Submit Release
Attorney General Moody Secures Relief for Consumers from Pet Store Selling Sick Puppies

Attorney General Moody Secures Relief for Consumers from Pet Store Selling Sick Puppies



TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody has secured monetary relief for consumers who were reportedly deceived by a pet store that sold sick or dying puppies. A consumer protection investigation against Hoof’s Pets, Inc., doing business as Petland Orlando East and Petland Waterford Lakes, revealed consumer complaints alleging Petland misrepresented the health and quality of the puppies sold, dishonored pet warranties and violated parts of Florida’s Pet Lemon Law. Following Attorney General Moody’s action, Petland paid more than $123,000 in refunds to consumers. Today’s announcement confirms an additional $85,000 in monetary relief for consumers—bringing the total to more than $200,000.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “We are securing financial relief for Floridians who purchased sick and dying puppies when they thought they were bringing home a healthy family pet. I am glad that through this action my Consumer Protection Division was able to obtain thousands of dollars for harmed consumers, as well as injunctive relief to prevent these defendants from deceiving others in the future.”

In addition to monetary relief for consumers, a consent judgment permanently bans the pet store, and its owners, from the following:


  • Selling or offering for sale any puppy that is known to be ill, diseased or have any disorder;
  • Making false statements or misrepresentations about a puppy’s health, purebred status, registrability with the American Kennel Club, purchase price or other deceptive conduct;
  • Failing to provide consumers with all requisite documentation related to puppy purchases; and
  • Providing any warranty to consumers that contains any deceptive or misleading term.
The defendants are also required to establish a complaint liaison to receive and promptly address and resolve consumer complaints.

After Attorney General Moody’s office filed legal action against the defendants, the Orange County Board of Commissioners passed a retail pet sales ban ordinance prohibiting the sale of puppies, kittens and rabbits in Orange County. To view the ordinance, click

here.

To view the complaint, click

here.

To view the consent final judgment, click

here.

This holiday season, please consult Attorney General Moody’s Consumer Alert related to pet purchases prior to making a purchase. To view the Consumer Alert, click

here.

Floridians can report scams to Attorney General Moody’s office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, or by filing a complaint online at

MyFloridaLegal.com.

