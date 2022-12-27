marketGOATS’ Players Out-Perform S&P 500 Index by up to 30 Points

6-month trailing performance as of 11/30/22

• mG top 10 players beat the S&P 500 index by 3 to 30 points in 6 months. • Open competition platform attracts strong portfolio managers from the start.

SAN MATEO, CA, USA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- marketGOATS (mG), the platform that invites investment talent to demonstrate they can outperform in volatile markets, announced that its current top 10 managers beat the S&P 500 index by 3 to 30 points in the past 6 months.

This year, mG opened its investment simulation platform to Portfolio Managers as the first step to addressing the legacy investment industry’s shortcomings around near-term performance. Many talented, undiscovered money managers lack access to investors who seek better execution regardless of market performance. Typically, innovative ideas are crushed under time-honored investment mandates and industry bias from traditional firms. mG, by contrast, helps find top money management talent who outperform regardless of market cycles.

mG targets talented money managers who don’t have sufficient direct access to or personal brand with investors. Amateur investors and aspiring portfolio managers are encouraged to compete with these professionals. At no cost to Players, mG provides an open, level playing field to demonstrate their talents. mG’s experts select a mix of top-performing Players – the GOATS (greatest of all time) – in multiple categories to manage real investor money on their platform, available to investors in 2023. New Players are encouraged to join and compete in qualifying for GOAT selection.

As the S&P 500 comparison demonstrates, mG’s carefully constructed process successfully discovers money management talent. In the same 6-month period that ended November 30, 2022, where the S&P 500 was down 1.3 percent (1.3%), mG top 10 players achieved a 2.4% to 28.5% positive return.

“With the performance we’re seeing already, mG will approve at least five GOATS to be made available to investors on our platform by the spring,'' said Timothy F. McCarthy, Co-CEO of marketGOATS. “Over the years, I’ve seen talented money managers around the globe who didn’t get the chance to perform. They either didn’t go to the right school or ‘look the part,’ but they had that X-factor in investing. Everyone is welcome on mG, amateurs and professionals alike.”

“We are a team of industry veterans that have been evaluating managers for investment persistence our entire careers,” added David Scott, Co-CEO of marketGOATS. “We won’t just pick the top-performing Players. We look at several factors in addition to outright performance. Our data and expertise allow us to seek enduring investment talent and ensure a mix of styles across the GOATS we select. These ongoing highly volatile markets actually help us assess a Player’s investment skill and determine the probability of persistence in their performance.”

“When I first heard about mG, I was intrigued. It has tremendous potential for people like myself – investment professionals and newsletter authors – to expand our brand, generate demand for our services, and earn additional income, ” said mG Player, Jeff Hansen, Focused 15 Investing.

To sign up for the competition, visit marketgoats.com. For FAQs and further information about this announcement, please visit our blog.

How marketGOATS works

Players Build a Portfolio and Compete to Become GOATS

With a few clicks, anyone can build their mG portfolio, selecting from the universe of stocks, ETFs, currencies, and other publicly-traded products. Once a portfolio is assembled, Players start competing against all other players in the mG Community – they can also join weekly, monthly, and quarterly tournaments for prizes (no cost to play). The top players get crowned as GOATS and can manage portfolios. Professional portfolio managers can easily upload their existing performance or track records to the system for consideration.

Registered Investment Advisor

Once the GOATS are identified and verified, mG’s future Registered Investment Advisor will allow investors to select one or more GOATS portfolios which mG will implement on behalf of the investor. With mG, all client money will remain secure in a regulated broker custodian. In doing so, mG becomes a marketplace connecting proven superior money management talent as investors and evaluators have been able to watch them compete. mG expects to open its platform to investors in spring 2023.

About marketGOATS

marketGOATS is the only trading platform to offer winning Players (GOATS) the opportunity to manage real money and investors direct and transparent access to the world’s great money managers. For more information about marketGOATS please visit marketgoats.com/about.

Disclaimer: The marketGOATS competition itself does not manage any customer funds nor is it a regulated entity.