PRESIDENT OF CROWN WEALTH STRATEGIES NAMED TO ETHICS COMMITTEE OF CFP ADVISORY BOARD

Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger, CFP®, AEP®, MSFS has been elected to serve on the Ethics Committee of the CFP Advisory Board.

EL PASO, TX, USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger, CFP®, AEP®, MSFS has been elected to serve on the Ethics Committee of the CFP Advisory Board. As a member of the Hearing Panel, she and her fellow volunteers will review and assess ethical allegations against their peers to help maintain the standards and reputation of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PROFESSIONAL™ designees.

According to the CFP Board, Hearing Panel Volunteers review cases of “alleged violations of the Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct.” As members of the Ethics Committee, these carefully selected CFP® professionals will work alongside the Disciplinary and Ethics Commission to determine, in specific cases, whether the CFP Board’s Code of Standards has been violated by a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PROFESSIONAL™ and how to address the issue at hand. Volunteers in this position must display exemplary integrity and sound judgment. This is a two-year appointment.

“I’ve served in many volunteer positions, and my role in everyone is to challenge myself and my peers to foster growth in the organizations we serve,” said Mrs. Dipp Metzger. “I believe the key in a position like this is to generate consensus while also identifying areas of improvement. As CFP®s, part of our job is to act with complete integrity, and I want to ensure that we, as a group of trusted professionals, are meeting the standards our clients and peers expect of us.”

Mrs. Dipp Metzger is the founder and president of Crown Wealth Strategies, a wealth solutions firm serving affluent families and business owners nationwide. She has served as the Chair of the Peer Review Panel of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), representing YPO to its regional leaders. She has also held multiple leadership positions (including President and Vice President) on the board for the Paso del Norte Children’s Development Center and has served on various committees for the Million Dollar Round Table.

Crown Wealth Strategies is based in El Paso, Texas, and specializes in helping successful people manage multigenerational wealth. They offer estate planning, retirement planning, business succession planning, comprehensive financial planning, and more. For additional information about Mrs. Dipp Metzger and Crown Wealth Strategies, visit CrownWS.com.

Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is the Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies, a comprehensive wealth strategies firm in El Paso, TX, which serves clients nationwide. As a Financial Advisor, Lizzie provides clients with an integrated retirement and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Her primary focus is working with physicians, professionals, and business owners in the affluent market and she’s proud to provide holistic strategies for retirement, college funding, business planning, and wealth accumulation. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.

