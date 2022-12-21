Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower Brief to Protect Against Accidents (PBT-212)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My son is a paraplegic from the waist down and has experienced accidental bowel movements while showering. I thought there should be a protective brief that can be used in the shower," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the SHOWER BRIEF. My design eliminates the need to worry about bowel movement accidents and the associated mess while showering."

The invention offers protection against accidental bowel movements while showering. In doing so, it allows users to complete their hygiene regimen more easily. As a result, it reduces messes and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a disposable design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for paraplegics. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PBT-212, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

