3DX Releases 2023 Conference Schedule

Seattle, WA, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- 3DX Industries Inc. (DDDX) (the "Company" or "3DX"), a state of the art additive manufacturer specializing in 3D Metal Printing, announces its schedule of attendance in several conferences and exhibitions throughout 2023. Roger Janssen, President and CEO of 3DX Industries states, "Along with gaining insight into the leading technologies and trends in additive manufacturing, these shows and conferences are instrumental in developing relationships with industry leaders. We will have representation at the following events in the coming year."



January 2023: Law Enforcement and Armed Forces Show. The show will take place at Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV.

March 2023: Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) Conference. AMUG Conference brings together engineers, designers, managers, and educators from around the world to share expertise, best practices, challenges, and application developments in additive manufacturing. The show will be hosted in Chicago.

March 2023: Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association Show. Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA) is an international trade association first established in 1980 to represent and promote the interests of the hearth products industry in North America. Products include: Fireplace inserts and accessories - Barbecue grills and accessories. The show will be held in Louisville, KY.

May 2023: RAPID + TCT 2023. Rapid is North America's largest and most influential Additive Manufacturing event and will showcase 400+ Additive Manufacturing exhibiting companies, showcasing the latest 3D technologies and applications in hands-on exhibits. The show will be hosted in Chicago.

May 2023: EASTEC 2023, EASTEC®. Showcasing the future in leading-edge industries such as aerospace, medical devices, automotive, industrial equipment and defense. The show will be hosted in Massachusetts.

June 2023: Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exposition. The transition to e-mobility is accelerating and deployment of electric drive technologies is expanding around the globe. At EVS36, 3DX will join global EV leaders in mapping the future of electric transportation. The show will be held in Sacramento, California.

October 2023: International Conference on Advanced Manufacturing. The conference will consist of 26 symposia covering major topics and key areas in additive and advanced manufacturing. ICAM is organized by more than 100 scientific committee members; all advanced manufacturing experts from industry, academia, government and regulatory agencies, national labs, and more. The show will be held in Washington D.C.

October 2023: The Heat Exchanger World Conference and Expo. Manufacturers and other members of the heat transfer supply chain will be in attendance to share industry knowledge and expertise in the heat transfer industry. The show will be held in Pasadena, TX.

September 2023: International Conference on Additive Manufacturing in Products and Applications. The show will be held in Vancouver, BC Canada on September 23, 2023.

NIBA Conference. The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) is a not-for-profit association for the micro-cap and small-cap investment community and has hosted 147 investment conferences featuring public and private micro-cap and small-cap companies seeking access to the financial industry. Date and Location TBD.

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. DDDX is an OTCM traded advanced manufacturing company capable of producing a wide range of products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. Our growth strategy includes utilizing cutting edge technology to enhance manufacturing techniques combined with traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

Safe Harbor 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.



For additional information please contact:

3DX Industries, Inc.

6920 Salashan Parkway Suite D-101

Ferndale WA 98248

Telephone: 360-366-8858

Email: info@3dxindustries.com