100% of Profits from Zelensky Medals Help Ukrainians
Fewer than 50 Medals AvailableWOODLAND HILLS, CA, US, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ukraine’s heroic President Volodymyr Zelensky has been called a “Jewish Churchill.” And just like medals were produced in the past to commemorate the great British leader during World War II, a limited edition of art medals have been created in Zelensky’s honor ― with 100% of the profits being contributed to aid the embattled Ukrainians in their homeland and as refugees.
The non-profit Jewish-American Hall of Fame has commissioned Jim Licaretz, a former sculptor-engraver at the U.S. Mint, to create a bold heroic portrait of Zelensky for a limited edition of large 3 ½ inch art medals. The reverse of the medals feature Zelensky’s inspirational words “The truth is that this is our land,” and the state seal of Ukraine. The quote is an excerpt from a speech, in which Zelensky said: "We are not putting down arms. We will be defending our country, because our weapon is truth, and our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children, and we will defend all of this."
Licaretz created the original model in resin using a 3-D printer. He then made a mold and is casting medals in bonded bronze, each of which Licaretz hand finishes. A maximum of 199 Zelensky medals will be made, and over 150 have already been sold. Each massive medal is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and a stand so that it can be proudly exhibited in a home or office. The cost is $150 plus $15 per order for shipping. Over $11,000 has already been raised to help the Ukrainian victims of Russian aggression. To order on a credit card, call 818-225-1348, or pay with paypal using email address of directorjahf@yahoo.com. Orders will be filled on a first come-first served basis.
Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky was born to Jewish parents on January 27, 1978 in Kryvyi Rih, then in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. Zelensky’s great-grandfather and his three great-granduncles died in the Holocaust.
Zelensky earned a degree in law from the Kyiv National Economic University. He then pursued comedy and created a company which produced films, cartoons, and TV shows including the TV series Servant of the People, in which Zelensky played the role of the Ukrainian president. In 2019, Zelensky actually won the Ukrainian Presidential election with over 73 per cent of the votes.
Attached are pictures of the medal, courtesy of Jim Licaretz.
