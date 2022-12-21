Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Kit for Aging Spirits (PTA-132)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to expedite the natural process of aging spirits," said an inventor, from Vancouver, Wash., "so I invented the ACCELERATED SPIRIT AGENT DEVICE. My design would utilize a combination of several aging techniques to save time and energy."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective kit for reducing the aging process when making spirits. In doing so, it allows the user to age the product in a few months instead of years. As a result, it saves time and effort and it can be used with rum, whiskey, and brandy. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for novices/beginners and professional operators. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PTA-132, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

