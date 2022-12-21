SoftLedger Announces the Launch of its Business Intelligence Dashboard Aimed at Assisting CFOs in Making the Right Business Decisions

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - US-based real-time cloud accounting software platform, SoftLedger, announces the launch of its new business intelligence dashboard. The new initiative is aimed at assisting Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) in making the right strategic business decisions based on timely and accurate financial data. With its new dashboard, the company seeks to make financial data management convenient and more effective. It helps enterprises identify the financial impact of each operation happening within the organization and formulate a data-driven financial strategy beforehand.

The new business intelligence dashboard developed by the company has been designed to provide better clarity and insight into the financial impacts of business operations. The dashboard achieves this by transforming vital financial data into comprehensive graphic representations including bar graphs, line graphs, pie charts, etc using inbuilt filters in the software. This process allows the end stakeholder in the company to access the required data in a faster and more convenient way.

The data generated by the software will be available on the dashboard as per the requirement of the stakeholders. For example, users can access data in different formats and configurations based on their specific requirements. This facility helps to forecast region-wise financial impacts and revenue generation.

"Our new Business Intelligence Dashboard provides clarity and insight into the financial performance in a useful format, on a timely basis. That provides for making informed and strategic business decisions. It's important to develop best practices for how locations, cost centers, products, and any other relevant dimensions will be handled as the organization grows. With our platform, financial reporting is driven directly from the financial system of record. It empowers the organization to make the right decisions, in real-time. We at SoftLedger ensure that our software is fast to implement and easy to learn, connects easily to other systems and everyone has immediate access to the same financial data, in real-time", says Ben Taylor, Co-founder, and CEO of SoftLedger.

About SoftLedger

SoftLedger is a financial and accounting software provider, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. The company was founded in 2016 by Ben Taylor and Geoff Ostrega. SoftLedger provides real-time visibility to critical financial data. Their cloud-native business management platform and APIs help organizations manage their distributed operations and assets. This includes a full-featured general ledger, accounts receivable, accounts payable, inventory management, crypto asset management, and more.

Media contact

Name: Ben Taylor

Email: press@softledger.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149058