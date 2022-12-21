Top Rated Real Estate Coach Darryl Davis Announces Speaker Lineup for Next Level Real Estate Event
Top Real Estate Coach Darryl Davis announces a prestigious speaker lineup for his 2023 Real Estate Conference, The Next Level® Event.
We are more committed than ever to helping real estate agents navigate unprecedented change and improve their lives and careers with the right tools, training, and solutions in the new year. ”MASHANTUCKET, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Real Estate Coach Darryl Davis announces a prestigious speaker lineup for his 2023 Real Estate Conference, The Next Level® Event, to be hosted at Connecticut’s Premiere Foxwoods Casino and Resort January 30th-February 1st, 2023.
— Darryl Davis, CSP
For this three-day career-changing event, Darryl will take the stage with world-class motivational speakers, leading real estate industry experts, top-producing agent panelists, and an empowering diversity panel.
Here are the current speakers and topics for the Next Level 2023 Real Estate Event and Conference:
*Rudy Ruettiger - Inspiration Behind the Movie RUDY - "Being Unstoppable to Achieve Your Dream"
*Ruben Gonzalez - Four-Time Olympian - "How to Be an Olympic Level Real Estate Agent"
*Matthew Ferrara - Philosopher | Writer | Photographer - "You Got This: Putting Your 2023 Plan Into Action"
*Tristan Ahumada - CEO of Lab Coat Agents - "How to Build an Online Lead Generation and Conversion Plan for 2023"
*Craig Grant - Industry Technology Expert - "The Must-Have Tech Tools for 2023"
*Amy Chorew - Industry Data Expert - "How to Leverage Data to Get More Listings & Increase Your Bottom Line"
*Kathrin Rein - #1 POWER AGENT® In Florida - "How to Build a Massive Real Estate Portfolio While Listing and Selling Real Estate"
*Traci Palmero - The 1/2 $Million a Year POWER AGENT® - "How to Go From $0 to 100K in 12 Months"
Darryl's Diversity Panel Members:
*Lydia Pope – President, National Association of Real Estate Brokers
*Tim Hur – President, Asian Real Estate Association of America
*Dave Gervase – President, LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance
*Suci Padro - Vice President, National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals Long Island
For three full days, real estate coach and listing expert Darryl Davis will lead these speakers and attendees through extraordinary skill-building sessions designed specifically and strategically to help real estate agents become stronger listing agents, sales professionals, and leaders in their markets.
See the full agenda at www.TheNextLevelEvent.com.
Who this 2023 real estate training event and conference is for:
*New or emerging real estate agents eager to start their career off on the right foot
*Mid-range producers ready to break through to their next income level
*Seasoned real estate veterans who want to create financial freedom and a solid exit strategy
“I am so honored to have these talented and dedicated speaking and industry professionals joining us for this real estate event,” said Darryl Davis, CEO of Darryl Davis Seminars. “Our goal is to help real estate agents have every resource they need to achieve THEIR goals in 2023, and we’ll do that by providing the best tools, strategies, and SKILLS in the business – and give them the take-aways they need to realize their potential more ease.”
What Next Level® Real Estate Event Attendees Can Expect to Learn:
*How to deliver a knock-it-out-of-the-park listing conversation, and list 7 out of 10 appointments with FSBOs and Expireds
*The best source for finding FSBOs, Expireds, and Pre-Foreclosures in any market (and get them delivered right to your inbox)
*How to schedule FSBO & Expired appointments (including what you need to know about the Do Not Call List) and generate two listing appointments for every four prospecting calls
*How to STOP memorizing canned scripts and START getting better results in appointments, including the “magic” voicemail dialogue that will have 50% of FSBOs and Expireds calling you back
*How to promote yourself without spending a PENNY with the best marketing tools to make your phone ring
*How to get buyers to take action in this new real estate reality and fill your 2023 calendar with a steady stream of listing appointments
Tickets are selling quickly for this highly anticipated results-producing real estate training event! To register for this empowering, game-changing event and see a full working agenda, please visit www.TheNextLevelEvent.com.
About Darryl Davis Seminars
Darryl Davis Seminars is a real estate coaching and marketing platform that empowers real estate professionals with the skills, tools, and coaching they need to grow their businesses, serve customers, and design careers worth smiling about. For more than 30 years, Darryl Davis has coached thousands of real estate agents to become their personal best. The Power Agent Program® helps agents average more than $33,000 in revenue from their previous year. To learn more about Darryl and his team, visit www.DarrylSpeaks.com.
Julie Escobar
Darryl Davis Seminars
+ + 18139572989
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other