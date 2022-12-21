Eazy is moving Reno, Nevada

Eazy is excited to announce our transition to Western Nevada with the help of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN).

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eazy Fintech Solutions, the company responsible for Eazy, is moving its operations to Nevada to make Eazy one of the first digital banks in the region. Reno is a unique Tech Hub, and Nevada offers many programs and benefits for startups and a growing startup ecosystem."We are thrilled to be moving our operations to Western Nevada. EDAWN has been a fantastic support, providing all the necessary help for our transition from California to Nevada, and we look forward to contributing to the local economy," said Daniel Lolobrigida Jr, CEO of Eazy. "We are committed to providing our customers with the best banking experience," said Daniel. "We believe that our financial ecosystem will revolutionize the way people bank, and we are excited to bring it to Western Nevada."About Eazy - Eazy is the first fintech to offer a financial marketplace that will provide customers with an easy and convenient way to manage their money.Eazy's financial ecosystem is a full suite of banking services, including a mobile app, online banking, payments, crypto, and investments. Additionally, customers can buy the insurance and manage a complete payroll platform.About EDAWN - The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) is a private/public partnership established in 1983, committed to adding quality jobs to the region by recruiting new companies, supporting the success of existing companies, and assisting newly forming companies, to diversify the economy and have a positive impact on the quality of life in Greater Reno-Sparks.