THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2022

Following “One Minutes,” the House will debate the bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed.

At approximately 5:00 p.m., the House is expected to recess and will reconvene at approximately 7:30 p.m. for the purpose of receiving, in a Joint Meeting, his Excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine. Members are advised to be on the House Floor and seated no later than 7:00 p.m. for the Joint Meeting.

H.Res.___ – Rule Providing For Consideration of H.R. 9640 – Presidential Tax Filings and Audit Transparency Act of 2022 (Rep. Neal – Ways and Means) and S. 1942 - National Heritage Area Act (Sen. Stabenow – Natural Resources)

Suspensions (18 bills)