THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2022
Following “One Minutes,” the House will debate the bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed.
At approximately 5:00 p.m., the House is expected to recess and will reconvene at approximately 7:30 p.m. for the purpose of receiving, in a Joint Meeting, his Excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine. Members are advised to be on the House Floor and seated no later than 7:00 p.m. for the Joint Meeting.
H.Res.___ – Rule Providing For Consideration of H.R. 9640 – Presidential Tax Filings and Audit Transparency Act of 2022 (Rep. Neal – Ways and Means) and S. 1942 - National Heritage Area Act (Sen. Stabenow – Natural Resources)
Suspensions (18 bills)
- S. 2333 – Equal Pay for Team USA Act of 2022 (Sen. Cantwell – Judiciary)
- S. 5168 – Energy Security and Lightering Independence Act of 2022 (Sen. Padilla – Judiciary)
- S. 4926 – Respect for Child Survivors Act (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary)
- S. 450 – Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2021 (Sen. Burr – Financial Services)
- S. 4411 – A bill to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 5302 Galveston Road in Houston, Texas, as the "Vanessa Guillen Post Office Building" (Sen. Cruz – Oversight and Reform)
- S. 2834 – Dr. Joanne Smith Memorial Rehabilitation Innovation Centers Act (Sen. Durbin – Ways and Means)
- Senate Amendment to H.R. 1917 – Hazard Eligibility and Local Projects Act (Rep. Fletcher – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 3168 – A bill to amend the White Mountain Apache Tribe Water Rights Quantification Act of 2010 to modify the enforceability date for certain provisions, and for other purposes (Sen. Kelly – Natural Resources)
- S. 3308 – Colorado River Indian Tribes Water Resiliency Act of 2021 (Sen. Kelly – Natural Resources)
- S. 3773 – A bill to authorize the leases of up to 99 years for land held in trust for the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation (Sen. Cantwell – Natural Resources)
- S. 4104 – Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement Act of 2022 (Sen. Sinema – Natural Resources)
- S. 5066 – Don Young Recognition Act (Sen. Murkowski – Natural Resources)
- S. 5087 – A bill to amend the Not Invisible Act of 2019 to extend, and provide additional support for, the activities of the Department of the Interior and the Department of Justice Joint Commission on Reducing Violent Crime Against Indians, and for other purposes (Sen. Murkowski – Natural Resources)
- S. 989 – Native American Language Resource Center Act of 2021 (Sen. Schatz – Education and Labor)
- S. 1402 – Durbin Feeling Native American Languages Act of 2021 (Sen. Schatz – Education and Labor)
- S. 5329 – Food Donation Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Blumenauer – Education and Labor)
- S. 5016 – To designate the medical center of the Department of Veterans Affairs located in Anchorage, Alaska, as the “Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus of the Alaska VA Healthcare System (Sen. Murkowski – Veterans’ Affairs)
- Senate Amendment to H.R. 7939 – Student Veteran Emergency Relief Act of 2022 (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs)