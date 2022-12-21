Chaarmi Worlds Inc. Launches The First Metaverse Offering On DigitalOcean Bringing The Metaverse To The Masses!
Chaarmi launches no-code web-based metaverse system on the DigitalOcean Marketplace bringing the metaverse to the average person with a 1-click install droplet
With a no-code web based system users can easily put Chaarmi on a server and setup a metaverse galaxy. Everything just works, including the multiplayer and you can have something up and running fast!”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chaarmi Worlds Inc. announced today that it has launched the first metaverse offering on the DigitalOcean Marketplace. DigitalOcean is a cloud infrastructure provider that helps builders rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility.
To obtain a metaverse galaxy or plot of land, companies must either turn to experiences like Decentraland or hire a company for a custom experience and thus spend upwards of 5, 6 and even 7 figures just to get into the metaverse itself. (https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/currencies/metaverse-land-plots-decentraland-sandbox-selling-for-11000-2022-1) (https://bitkan.com/learn/how-to-build-a-metaverse-and-how-much-does-it-cost-to-build-a-metaverse-2781).
What’s even more challenging is that after all this spending, businesses and those entering the space may not even be sure that the metaverse would work for them to deliver meaningful KPIs and thus many companies and metaverse creators who have considered the metaverse are not as eager to jump in due to such an excessive cost barrier and risk to reward ratio.
“I built Chaarmi Worlds to help people easily get into the metaverse, “ says Mr Metaverse (Nav Gupta) who is Founder and CEO of ambitious Canadian startup Chaarmi Worlds Inc. “With a no-code web based system, users can easily put Chaarmi Worlds on any server, setup a metaverse subdomain and simply click and drag the over 1,000+ objects to create a custom metaverse experience. Everything just works, including the multiplayer and VR so users do not have to spend months of time or even excessive amounts of money to get to an experience, in fact they can have something up and running in a couple of hours with Chaarmi!”
For those who are even more technically inclined, MiniScript is also integrated allowing for even more advanced experiences using a low-code system. Should users wish to get even more functionality and even unlimited virtual land they can upgrade to a paid monthly subscription of just $99 USD which is quite reasonable when compared to the other available options in the market.
Users can visit the DigitalOcean Marketplace and type in “metaverse” to start immediately and get up and running in the metaverse today with Chaarmi Worlds https://marketplace.digitalocean.com/apps/metaverse
Mr Metaverse Nav Gupta
Chaarmi Worlds Inc.
contact@chaarmi.com
Chaarmi Worlds Overview Video