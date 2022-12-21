Singer and Producer Blackbear Donates Depop Proceeds to Nonprofit Mission: Cure
Matthew Musto, aka blackbear, has donated his Depop proceeds to support pancreatitis research and treatment programs following his 2016 diagnosis.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, U.S.A., December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Musto, aka blackbear, has donated his Depop proceeds to nonprofit Mission: Cure in support of its efforts in pancreatitis research and treatment programs.
The donation follows blackbear’s 2016 diagnosis of pancreatitis, which causes acute pain and led the singer to pause his shows in September 2022.
“It’s really tough when I have to cancel shows. I just wish that people were a little more understanding,” blackbear said in an interview with Kerrang! magazine. “The world in general could be a little easier on people who have chronic illnesses.”
For Mission: Cure, blackbear’s donation is a chance to bring hope to pancreatitis patients and address misconceptions about the condition, said Megan Golden, CEO and co-founder of the nonprofit.
“We’ve gotten to know Blackbear these last few years and are immensely grateful for his support and friendship. His generosity brings us closer to a cure and helps mobilize the public to confront this debilitating disease, which has been difficult to do in the past,” says Golden.
“This is because a lot of people think pancreatitis is primarily caused by alcohol use, but that’s not true,” Golden continues. “Really, genetics play a huge role. This misconception means people suffering from the disease–including children–face stigma and don’t receive proper treatment. Blackbear’s donation will help us overcome that as we work to educate the public.”
Mission: Cure helps pancreatitis patients like blackbear by coordinating doctors, researchers, biotech companies and impact investors to develop effective treatments and accelerate a cure for pancreatitis. The nonprofit’s goal is to create meaningful improvement in patients’ lives.
This year, Mission: Cure has successfully helped launch the Johns Hopkins Pancreatitis Pain Research Program, a new research and patient care initiative, and played an important role in designing and launching a new clinical trial for chronic pancreatitis.
Those who would like to learn more about Mission: Cure can visit mission-cure.org.
–––––––––––––
Mission: Cure is a coalition of doctors, researchers, patients, and entrepreneurs pioneering a new approach to curing diseases through innovative, outcome-based financing. Headquartered out of New York, New York, and operating virtually, Mission: Cure collaborates with impact investors and payers to discover life-altering therapies and bring them to patients. Currently, Mission: Cure is focused on accelerating a cure for pancreatitis. Support Mission: Cure by donating at mission-cure.org or by following Mission: Cure on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.
Skye Shrader
Mission: Cure
sshrader@mission-cure.org