Exact Healthcare partners with North Hills Internal and Integrative Medicine in Raleigh, NC

Exact Healthcare logo

Exact Healthcare empowers Raleigh primary care practice to deliver more personalized and comprehensive care

RALEIGH, NC, USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exact Healthcare is proud to announce a collaboration with North Hills Internal and Integrative Medicine (NHIIM), a leading provider of primary care in Raleigh, NC. Exact Healthcare is powering a new membership-based program at NHIIM that provides more personalized and comprehensive medical care.

Exact Healthcare allows medical practices to easily launch membership programs that offer enhanced services such as extended appointments, enhanced scheduling, wellness counseling, and direct access to doctors over cell phone or text message. These programs improve the quality of care and provide a new revenue stream that empowers physicians to configure their practice according to what is best for patients, rather than their insurance companies.

North Hills Internal and Integrative Medicine is a patient-centered, whole-body wellness center and internal medicine practice that focuses on treating each whole patient and not simply their individual problems. Led by Dr. Henry Van Pala, MD, the team at NHIIM uses their decades of training and experience to provide comprehensive, guideline-based medical care for both acute and chronic health conditions. NHIIM also offers comprehensive programs for weight loss and to treat low testosterone levels.

"We are excited to use Exact Healthcare to offer our patients an experience that is superior to what we can provide through a traditional, insurance-based framework, with more direct communication to care providers and a greater focus on education and prevention," said Dr. Henry Van Pala of NHIIM.

Dr. Christopher Kelly, founder of Exact Healthcare, added: "Dr. Van Pala and the team at NHIIM offer a valuable, whole-body approach to healthcare that focuses on wellness rather than just treating diseases as they occur. We are excited that they will be using Exact Healthcare to provide an even more personalized experience to their patients."

Patients can register for the membership-based program at the following links:

Dr Henry Van Pala (or the testosterone replacement program): www.exacthealthcare.com/hvanpala

Mr. Henry Matthew Van Pala (or the weight loss program): www.exacthealthcare.com/hmvanpala

More information is available at exacthealthcare.com.