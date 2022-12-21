Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,438 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,979 in the last 365 days.

Start up Mittelstand-BRICS ready to go: B2B platform aims to bring together German SMEs with BRICS countries

Mittelstand-BRICS. Hard Facts. Smooth Business. The new B2B platform for global trade.

Mittelstand-BRICS. Hard Facts. Smooth Business.

Become an investor and be the missing part of the first independent Blockchain B2B platform for Germany - BRICS.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, VEREINIGTE STAATEN, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In politically uncertain times, export opportunities and trade with the so-called BRICS countries are of outstanding importance for German SMEs. At the same time, relations with Russia, China and Iran in particular are considered tense. MITTELSTAND-BRICS therefore shows legal and sanction compliant ways and structures to enable the business activities of medium-sized companies in all BRICS countries. At the same time, our website offers you the opportunity to exchange ideas and publish suggestions. Daily news and reports complete our offer.

MITTELSTAND-BRICS is a production of the US consulting firm CORAX CONSULTANTS LLC, which is committed to fair and competitive trade for the German Mittelstand. We believe that only a stable and strong German economy can act as a guarantor of peace and prosperity throughout Europe - which is ultimately in the US' own interest.

Investors are welcome because:

1. we are content experts. So we exclusively produce information with a real and strategic benefit for the B2B community.

2. we do not only reach the German middle class. Our platform is used in BRICS countries, as well as in those who want to become one.

3) Mittelstand-BRICS is not an online magazine. We are a strategic portal tailored to B2B, offering operational solutions to companies. Our network is as much at home in the EU as in the BRICS economic area.

4. our ROI is far above your expectations - which you will learn in detail after signing an NDA/NCA.

Become an investor and be the missing part of the first independent Blockchain B2B platform for Germany - BRICS.

Corax Consultants LLC
Corax Consultants LLC
+1 6102347326
unit1@corax-consultants.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Start up Mittelstand-BRICS ready to go: B2B platform aims to bring together German SMEs with BRICS countries

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Military Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.