Start up Mittelstand-BRICS ready to go: B2B platform aims to bring together German SMEs with BRICS countries

Mittelstand-BRICS. Hard Facts. Smooth Business.

Become an investor and be the missing part of the first independent Blockchain B2B platform for Germany - BRICS.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, VEREINIGTE STAATEN, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In politically uncertain times, export opportunities and trade with the so-called BRICS countries are of outstanding importance for German SMEs. At the same time, relations with Russia, China and Iran in particular are considered tense. MITTELSTAND-BRICS therefore shows legal and sanction compliant ways and structures to enable the business activities of medium-sized companies in all BRICS countries. At the same time, our website offers you the opportunity to exchange ideas and publish suggestions. Daily news and reports complete our offer.

MITTELSTAND-BRICS is a production of the US consulting firm CORAX CONSULTANTS LLC, which is committed to fair and competitive trade for the German Mittelstand. We believe that only a stable and strong German economy can act as a guarantor of peace and prosperity throughout Europe - which is ultimately in the US' own interest.

Investors are welcome because:

1. we are content experts. So we exclusively produce information with a real and strategic benefit for the B2B community.

2. we do not only reach the German middle class. Our platform is used in BRICS countries, as well as in those who want to become one.

3) Mittelstand-BRICS is not an online magazine. We are a strategic portal tailored to B2B, offering operational solutions to companies. Our network is as much at home in the EU as in the BRICS economic area.

4. our ROI is far above your expectations - which you will learn in detail after signing an NDA/NCA.

Become an investor and be the missing part of the first independent Blockchain B2B platform for Germany - BRICS.