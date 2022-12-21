Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Waterproof Surgical Opening Cover (NJD-2481)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better cover to prevent water from penetrating an open wound while showering," said an inventor, from Passaic, N.J., "so I invented the 3-Layer Waterproof Bandage. My design would keep the entire area safe and dry, including a catheter."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective waterproof shield/cover for showering with a catheter or open surgical wound. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional patch-style transparent dressings/shields. As a result, it ensures that the wound stays dry and it reduces the risk of infection. The invention features a protective and durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for hospitals, nursing homes, long-term care facilities and home care settings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2481, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

