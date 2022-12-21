Ferrellgas Introduces Newsroom to Provide Timely Customer Reminders & Information

LIBERTY, Mo., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today is the first day of winter, and Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. FGPR, one of the nation's largest propane retailers, wants to make sure America's propane homeowners are prepared for whatever Old Man Winter brings this year.



Winter is never easy to predict, but it typically brings at least a blast or two of cold temperatures. That's where Ferrellgas propane plays a big role. As a company that's been in business for more than eight decades, Ferrellgas understands the importance of educating its customers about propane and their responsibilities as propane homeowners. With the launch of a Newsroom on the Ferrellgas website, the company has doubled down on that important commitment.

"We couldn't think of a better day to launch our Newsroom than on the first day of winter," Vice President of Retail Operations Tim Sayers said. "It's chock full of timely information designed to help Fuel Life Simply for Ferrellgas' many propane customers nationwide. We encourage anyone who uses propane, as well as those who may be interested in purchasing a propane-fueled home, to check it out."

A link to the Ferrellgas Newsroom can be found in the footer section of each Ferrellgas.com page. In addition to reminding all customers to keep a clear path to their tank on the day of their scheduled delivery and encouraging Will Call customers to provide plenty of notice prior to their next delivery, the page features the latest Ferrellgas social media posts and links to past company press releases.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Contact: CommunicationsDept@Ferrellgas.com



