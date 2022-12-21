- Docket Number:
- FDA-2014-D-1167
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Office of Regulatory Policy
This guidance provides information regarding the process by which generic drug manufacturers and related industry or their representatives can submit to FDA controlled correspondence requesting information related to generic drug development. This guidance also describes the Agency’s process for providing communications related to such correspondence.
