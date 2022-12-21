- Docket Number:
- FDA-2022-D-3054
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Office of Regulatory Policy
The purpose of this document is to serve as a technical representation of the ICH M11 protocol template. This Technical Specification (TS) is to be aligned with the latest version of the ICH M11 Guideline and protocol template, but with flexibility in addressing data exchange needs per ICH and those of regional authorities.
