Adelante Enhances Capabilities with Zendesk Setup Solution
Implementation partner offers Zendesk customers customized setup solutions ready in seven days
Working with Adelante to set up a custom Zendesk installation, they were able to cut ticket resolution times by almost 90%—and massively simplify agent workflows”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adelante, a Zendesk, Inc. implementation partner helping companies get set up on Zendesk in seven days, announced today their innovative setup service for Zendesk. Zendesk's 100,000+ global customers will have access to the service and support of the Adelante team in getting their workspaces set up without any hassle.
"At Adelante, we understand the importance of optimizing time and energy; that's why we provide a one-stop shop for all your business needs using Zendesk," said Adelante founder Tamir Bashkin. "We'll help you save costs, automate workflows, and increase your service levels so you can enjoy the power of using Zendesk quickly and easily. We are excited to offer our expertise to the Zendesk community."
Adelante's team of certified Zendesk partners has created a setup solution ready to be implemented within seven days or less. Their knowledgeable experts can help with the initial implementation, customization, integration with backend systems, and personalized reporting - ensuring that companies can use the full breadth of Zendesk.
Adelante provides tailored support for growing businesses, empowering them to scale up and reach their full potential. They help automate manual call-handling processes, train and guide agents and standardize workflows to improve efficiency. Established businesses can also use Adelante's services to extend their use of Zendesk with powerful integration tools such as WhatsApp and chatbots, enhancing the user experience. Moreover, Adelante helps companies control costs while increasing ROI in order to maximize profitability.
Halyna Komisarov, Customer Experience Manager for SmartTrike, said, "Working with Adelante to set up a custom Zendesk installation, they were able to cut ticket resolution times by almost 90%—and massively simplify agent workflows."
