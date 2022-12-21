Dollamur Sport Surfaces Increases Capabilities With Move to New Facility

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dollamur Sport Surfaces (Dollamur) - the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance sport surfaces - announces its move to a new facility and headquarters. Since 1996, Dollamur has provided its customers with quality products and in the process, earned the trust of sports communities and major championship events around the world. Focusing on innovation and technology as its core business philosophy, Dollamur continues to expand its manufacturing capabilities with a brand new, modern facility and headquarters to kick off 2023.

"Dollamur has experienced significant growth during the past few years, and our growth even hastened post-pandemic," adds Don Ochsenreiter, President & CEO, Dollamur Sport Surfaces. "While our current facility served us well for over nine years, we've simply outgrown it. Our new, state-of-the-art facility is 50% larger than our current facility and will support our continued growth for many years to come, allowing us to expand our production capacity quickly and serve our customers better."

The new facility will allow Dollamur to:

Expand production capacity to produce mats more efficiently

Maintain optimal inventory levels to lower lead times

Increase its customization capacity for decorating more mats simultaneously, allowing more orders to finish faster

Increase its shipping capacity to lower transit time for orders.

"The Dollamur operations team is very excited to get settled into our new facility. Plans are underway to significantly increase our capacity with a new production line in our larger space," said Jeff Bunge, Senior Vice President of Operations at Dollamur.

Dollamur team members are completing the transition to the new offices and manufacturing facility in December and full production will resume during the last week of December. Dollamur is eager to start the new year in the larger, modern facility with the readiness to assist the growing community of athletes, clubs, teams, gyms, schools and events.

"We are very excited to enter this next phase of company growth in a facility that can support all of our customer needs," added Ochsenreiter.

About Dollamur

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, and established in 1996, Dollamur Sport Surfaces is the leading global manufacturer and distributor of high-performance competitive sports flooring for wrestling, martial arts, MMA, gymnastics, cheerleading, fitness, and other sport activities. Innovative, proprietary products and a commitment to technological advancements in production have enabled Dollamur to set new industry standards for the sport mat industry. Dollamur mats are the preferred choice in hundreds of top-level sports competitions, including many national championships and Olympic-qualifying tournaments each year throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. Dollamur is the official mat of USA Wrestling, FloSports, USA Judo, USATKD and is an official provider for United World Wrestling (UWW). www.Dollamur.com

