Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies Now Accepting Applications for its 2023 College Scholarship
Special consideration given to nursing and STEM majorsGARDEN GROVE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies, a master supply distributor for scientific, industrial and technological environments, today announced it is now accepting applications for its annual College Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship, which is designed to assist students making a positive impact in their community, is open to all students, with preference given to those majoring in nursing and STEM.
Students may apply until May 15, 2023, and the winner will be announced on June 15. In 2021, the inaugural scholarship was bestowed to a chemistry student from the University of California, Berkeley and this year, a nursing student at Duke University was awarded the scholarship.
“In 2021, Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies established the scholarship to reduce financial burdens for college students who really deserve help with tuition,” said CEO and owner Sean Clough. “We have a special place in our hearts for all students, especially those pursuing nursing or have decided on a major in a STEM field. This year, we have made the submission process even easier so any student interested in applying can do so.”
The CEO continued, “To get to know our applicants, we ask candidates optional questions meant to find out what inspires and drives them. Completing these questions will increase the likelihood of being selected for a scholarship.”
Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies provides niche swabs, wipes used in microbiology, forensic analysis and critical environments. In business since 2006, the company works with hospitals, cleanrooms and industrial manufacturers to get them the disposable apparel, gloves and safety supplies they need. Harmony offers fast, reliable service and competitive pricing on everything it carries, as well as a website that makes it easy for a customer to find exactly what they're looking for.
For more information and to apply for the annual scholarship, visit https://harmonycr.com/giving/college-scholarship.
