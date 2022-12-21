CrediitPro Releases First Do-it-Yourself Credit Repair Platform for Business Owners
Easy-to-use credit repair letter templates are part of simple three-step processAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrediitPro today announced the release of the first-ever DIY personal credit report platform for business owners. CrediitPro has designed user-friendly credit repair letter templates that help business owners and individuals repair their past credit history while helping them build up business credit.
“During recessions, business owners are sometimes the hardest hit,” said a spokesperson for CrediitPro. “Accounts are paid late, collections get invoiced and numerous errors are reported. This affects your business and personal credit report. We support our business owners who need help focusing on establishing credit and keeping it in good standing. CrediitPro’s low-cost, easy-to-use credit repair platform offers the amazing benefit of providing business owners credit for every purchase they make.”
These purchases through CrediitPro.com give businesses instant approval for a Net 30 vendor account established in their own company’s name.
The spokesperson continued, “Business purchases will be reported on an owner’s business credit report, which gives him or her the opportunity to receive many thousands of dollars of credit in their business name – without a personal guarantee. It is a double win for businesses because, while they are focusing on repairing their personal credit, business credit is increased. We understand the ups and downs that business owners face and want to help them get back on top.”
CrediitPro is helping business owners specifically, but individuals in general, repair their personal credit with DIY credit repair letters. As part of a simple three-step process, business owners just need to purchase the letters, personalize them, and then send out the letters to the bureaus. When they receive a response, they can use the round two and other response letters to continue repairing their personal credit. While they are repairing their personal credit, business owners will be building their business credit and can get numerous credit accounts in their business name alone.
Take advantage of easier funding and higher approvals in the near future by building up a business credit profile.
For more information and to get started today, visit crediitpro.com.
###
Media Relations
CrediitPro
support@crediitpro.com