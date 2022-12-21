HappyCo Announces SOC 2 Type II Security Certification

Multifamily Operations Platform HappyCo Has Successfully Completed Its SOC 2 Type II Audit

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HappyCo , the complete maintenance centralization solution and leading residential operations platform, has achieved a SOC 2 Type II certification from an independent third-party auditor. This certification validates HappyCo's ability to align with the five trust service principles: privacy, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and security.

HappyCo is the leading provider of maintenance centralization workflow tools and condition assessments for the multifamily market. The platform manages in-unit data on more than 3.5 million multifamily and single-family rental homes. Receiving the SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates HappyCo's commitment to protecting its customers' data from potential breaches through the implementation of best practice controls and processes.

Launched in 2010 by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is a security framework that authenticates an organization's ability to securely handle customer data. It's recommended that organizations utilizing SaaS applications ask vendors for a current SOC 2 Type II report as part of their due diligence to validate the vendor's capability to protect and secure data.

HappyCo understands that current and future customers share an expectation of data protection and security. While it's not required for multifamily technology vendors to be SOC 2 certified, there is a growing desire that technology providers be better stewards of customer and resident data. Partnering with a SOC 2 Type II compliant vendor means the company, and its technology, meet the highest standards of security in the industry.

"Every SaaS vendor has a responsibility to their customers to ensure they are doing everything possible to protect their data. We've developed a platform that minimizes opportunities for cybersecurity incidents and ensures data security from thefts and leakage," remarked Ben Nowacky, CPTO of HappyCo. "Successfully completing our Type II certification is another step in our commitment to customers to create first-class products that solve real problems and safeguard their data."

As HappyCo continues to introduce new products and services in 2023 and beyond, security and protection of customer data continue to be top-of-mind and built into every new offering's foundation.

HappyCo's SOC 2 Type II report is available to existing and prospective customers upon request.

About HappyCo

HappyCo is a real estate software company that develops mobile and cloud solutions to enable real-time operations data for property managers, asset managers, lenders, and investors. Its software suite includes market-leading condition assessment and workflow tools with in-unit data on over 3.5 million rental homes. Founded in 2011 in Adelaide, Australia, the company is privately held with a remote workforce throughout the US, Canada, and Australia.

Media Contact:

