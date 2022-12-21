Sagility LLC Receives NCQA Credentials Verification Organization (CVO) Certification

Tech-enabled healthcare BPM services firm received NCQA Certification for 10 out of 10 verification services

Sagility LLC, a strategic partner for healthcare payers and providers, announced today that it has received Credentials Verification Organization (CVO) accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

"CVO Certification is a voluntary review process. It includes rigorous on-site evaluations conducted by a team of healthcare professionals and certified credentialing specialists. A national oversight committee of physicians analyzes the team's finding and determines certification based on the CVO's compliance with NCQA standards," said Ramesh Gopalan, Group CEO of Sagility LLC. "Certification is awarded to participating organizations on the basis of individual credentials elements. Organizations may be certified for all, some, or none of the 10 credentials elements addressed in the NCQA Standards."

The 10 elements for which Sagility LLC is fully Certified by NCQA are: License to practice, DEA Registration, Education and Training, Work History, Malpractice Claims History, Medical Board Sanctions, Medicaid/Medicare Sanctions, CVO Application and Attestation Content, Practitioner Application Processing, and Ongoing Monitoring.

Added Margaret E. O'Kane, President of NCQA, "Achieving CVO certification from NCQA demonstrates that Sagility LLC has the systems, process and personnel in place to thoroughly and accurately verify providers' credentials and help health plan clients meet their accreditation goals."

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About Sagility LLC

Sagility LLC combines industry-leading technology and transformation-driven BPM services with decades of healthcare domain expertise to help clients draw closer to their members. The company optimizes the entire member/patient experience through service offerings for clinical operations, member engagement, provider solutions, payment integrity, claims cost containment, and analytics. Colorado-based Sagility LLC has more than 25,000 employees across 5 countries and revenues of $500 million.

Visit www.Sagilityhealth.com to learn how Sagility LLC can help make your business more competitive.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005012/en/