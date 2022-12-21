OSS Receives Contract Extension for Flash Storage Arrays for Navy's P-8A Aircraft

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. OSS, a leader in AI Transportable compute and storage solutions at the edge, has received a sole source, five year contract extension to continue providing ruggedized transportable flash storage arrays and related supplies to a prime contractor for the U.S. Navy.



The extension, which becomes effective January 1, 2023, is a follow on to the current $36 million, five-year sole-source supplier agreement. This agreement involves equipping the Navy's P-8A reconnaissance aircraft and ground base stations with high-capacity flash storage systems, spare flash storage canisters and support services.

"This leading prime military contractor's continued commitment is due to our proven capabilities in providing high-performance flash storage solutions for challenging environments," stated OSS CEO, David Raun. "The extended exclusive supplier agreement highlights our technology leadership and long history of delivering rugged storage solutions for transportable applications in a small, lightweight and portable form factor, particularly those involving secure high-speed data recording."

Designed and manufactured by OSS, these full mil-spec storage systems feature hot-swappable canisters of high-capacity NVMe flash storage that may be easily removed and securely transported to ground stations upon the aircraft's return to base. Controlled by the company's exclusive Ion Accelerator storage software, these flash storage arrays store high volumes of real-time data collected from the aircraft's advanced airborne sensors comprised of multifunction radar and associated tracking systems.

"We anticipate that this extended relationship will lead to new opportunities with this marquee customer," added Raun, "especially given that our storage technology has become the de-facto standard for this U.S. Navy surveillance aircraft."

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. OSS is a global leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding ‘edge.' It designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable autonomous and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require—and OSS delivers—the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com. You can also follow OSS on Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, the volume or timing of sales to this customer, the continuing fitness of the flash storage array for a reconnaissance aircraft application, or the functionality of the features and NVMe flash products in transportable applications. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

