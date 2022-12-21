Testrig Technologies is listed as a top B2B company in Dallas, 2022 By Clutch
Testrig Technologies recently is listed as a top B2B Company in Dallas by Clutch a rating and review based platform.
Testrig Technologies recently is listed as a top B2B Company in Dallas by Clutch a rating and review based platform.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Testrig Technologies, one of the leading global software testing service providers was recently listed as a top B2B company in Dallas in 2022, by Clutch, a B2B ratings and reviews platform dedicated to connecting businesses to the best-fit service providers for their projects.
— Testrig Technologies
To make it on the list, Clutch’s team of analysts conducts extensive research on company qualities such as market presence, work quality, and client experience. Each of the Clutch profiles contains verified reviews from prior clients (conducted by Clutch analysts in an interview or online form format) and a satisfaction rating out of 5 stars.
To compete for the #1 spot on the Clutch rankings, they need to earn as many reviews from their clients as possible.
Speaking on the achievement Founder of Testrig Technologies, Parimal Kumar said, “The feat was achieved through our continuous and dedicated efforts to help our customers in improving their product quality. It was not possible without the support of our partners who always stand by us. This is why it is no surprise that those same clients came forward and helped us get named a top B2B company in Dallas on Clutch for 2022.”
Appreciating the efforts taken by Testrig’s customers to review Testrig Technologies Parimal said,” Our team wants to thank all our clients and partners for helping us achieve this unique and important milestone. We recognize the efforts that go into writing, verifying, and publishing even just one of these reviews. It is a great feeling that enough people were willing to do all that on our behalf that we won an award for it.”
About Testrig Technologies :
Testrig Technologies, a global leader in the Software Quality Assurance and Testing space, provides end-to-end software testing services to its clients across different geographies including the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and other countries. It is a renowned name in the field of web and mobile automation testing. Serving 100+ clients from Fortune 500 to start-ups, Testrig supports applications across 15 different industries with more than 50 QA resources spread out across 4 countries including the USA & UK, offering services round the clock.
Contact Us-
www.testrigtechnologies.com
Rachit Zambre
Testrig Technologies
+1 347-464-1241
rachitz@testrig.co.in