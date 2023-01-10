A recap of women automotive network 2022 activities

What The Women Automotive Network Did In Championing Diversity In 2022

"Met so many great women from all around the world… I found it really great to see the power we have as women, how much we are, and that none of us is alone".” — Nadine

LONDON, HANWELL, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is true that Diversity and Inclusion can help a company better serve its customers and clients. By having a diverse workforce, a company can better understand the needs and perspectives of a diverse customer base. This can lead to better products and services, as well as increased customer satisfaction.

For the Women Automotive Network, 2022 was a MAGICAL year! The network was able to bring together 83 speakers including Fedra Ribeiro (COO, MOBILIZE BRAND), Penny Weatherup (People Director, Volkswagen Group UK), Katharina Hopp (Senior Vice President Business Team Mobility Solutions Robert Bosch GmbH), Dr Astrid Fontaine (Member of the Board of Management, Volkswagen CV), Sabrina Yuan (VP Strategy and BD North America), Caro Hosier (Director, SE&SE International Market Group, Ford), Volker Germann (CEO, AUDI Brussels-BIO), Arlena Amiri (Head of Advanced Engineering, Polestar), Monica Perez Lobo (Sustainability and ESG Management Director, Toyota Motor Europe), Fjollë Novakazi (User Researcher & iPh.D. Candidate, Volvo Cars), Dr Paula Palade (Digital Manager & Ethics of Connected and Automated Vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover), and Julie David (Managing Director, Peugeot UK & Vice President, Stellantis); and welcomed 2139 attendees from 52 countries across the globe.

Pundits have it that the year was also an INSPIRATIONAL year for the Network because, for some professionals who were seeking new job opportunities, the network was able to publish hundreds of jobs from its partners including McKinsey & Company, Bose, BCG, Roland Berger, Capgemini Engineering, Henkel, Flex, Novelis, AkzoNobel Aerospace, Altair, Daimler Truck AG, Micron, Vitesco Technologies, heycar, NCP, Volvo Cars, AUDI AG, Unicepta, Ford Motor Company, LEONI, HARMAN International, Avanci, Tuxera, Magna International, BlueYonder, ITW, ŠKODA AUTO, carwow, SABIC, AutoScout24.

For the network's mentorship program, about 220 members were matched!

WHAT’S NEXT FOR 2023?

Next year has been termed BIGGER AND EVEN MORE EXCITING!

The network plans to host in-person events and massive online gatherings. It appears 2023 has been all planned out.

The below has been slated for next year:

Spring Meetup, 23rd May

Annual Summit, September 2023

Winter Meetup, 30th November

Mentorship Program, January & July

Diversity and inclusion are important for building a fair and just society. By promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace, companies can play a role in creating a more equal and inclusive society.

The Women Automotive Network believes that diversity and inclusion discussions are essential for creating a positive and inclusive workplace culture, better-serving customers and clients, staying competitive and building a fair and just society.

