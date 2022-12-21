Kyanon Digital 10th Anniversary Celebration - Continuous Resilience Toward Sustainability
On 17th December, 2022 in Ho Chi Minh city, Kyanon Digital celebrated its 10th anniversary milestone for all of the employees and alumni with a two-stage event.HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 17th December, 2022 in Ho Chi Minh city, Kyanon Digital - a Vietnam-based tech powerhouse celebrated its 10th anniversary milestone for all of the employees and alumni with a two-stage event. On this occasion, the company would like not only to be grateful for 10 years of the journey to build Vietnamese software engineers workforce and deliver technology products with Vietnamese imprints, but also to connect Archers (Kyanon Digital employees) together to enjoy the story of Kyanon Digital through key milestones and celebrate the strategic partnerships with top enterprises in the region.
The event was attended by nearly 300 Archers and their beloved alumni. With the theme “Continuous Resilience Toward Sustainability”, Kyanon Digital has organized a special event lasting all day from Company Outing in the morning to Dinner Party in the evening, then ended with everyone enjoying the World Cup Watch Party together. On the Company Outing’s kick-off, Archers were divided into groups of 5-6 members (two-pizza team model) to take the interesting challenges designed based on the simulation of team size and required teamwork to accomplish the goal together. Thereby, they would practice the core values of the company, ARCHERS. The celebration was on the highest note with a Dinner Party, when Archers and alumni together celebrated this special event. Opening the gala were the emotional speeches from Mr. Tai Huynh, Founder, CEO&CTO of Kyanon Digital. After that, there were funny mini game shows and victory rewards for warming up the party to the excellent employee appreciation ceremony. Finally, the milestone party marking 10 years of proud development successfully ended with a toast to the success.
After 10 years in the market, Kyanon Digital has grown from a small team to more than 300 employees working across two countries with 3 offices, in Vietnam and Singapore, and successfully ventured 6 start-ups. The company works with more than 100 enterprise clients including Starbucks, Central Retail, Accenture, Unilever, Nutri Asia, Sharp, Samsung, AEON, Takashimaya, Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), OCBC Bank… Kyanon Digital simultaneously gains their credibility with incredible recognitions such as being ranked in Vietnam Top 10 ICT and Clutch Top 4 B2B Service Providers, achieving ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications. Besides, Kyanon Digital has not only built a strong omni-channels and retails portfolio, but also been stepping into BFSI and released new services. By now, working processes and the improved management team of the company are significantly strengthened.
"In the journey of the past 10 years, with the desire to build Vietnamese software engineers workforce as well as deliver technology products with Vietnamese imprints, Kyanon Digital has been and is step by step asserting its brand. That is everyone’s achievements, all of us made it happen not only in the last 10 years but also for another 10 years. The company now has more than 300 Archers with 7 core values “Agility - Reliability - Craft - Human - Enthusiasm - Resilience - Sustainability”, contributing to continuous resilience toward sustainability" said Mr. Tai Huynh, Founder, CEO & CTO of Kyanon Digital.
Through the 10th anniversary, Kyanon Digital wants to ensure that the upcoming target “Continuous resilience toward sustainability” will be certainly successful.
ABOUT KYANON DIGITAL
Kyanon Digital - a company providing consulting services, implementing and operating digital transformation solutions for businesses including omnichannel customer experience solutions along with business working process automation solutions.
With years of experience in consulting and software engineering, Kyanon Digital has become a reliable tech partner of many leading corporations in Retail, FMCG, Manufacturing, BFSI and Logistics in Asia, such as Starbucks, Unilever, Central Retail, AEON, Takashimaya, Sharp, Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) and many more.
