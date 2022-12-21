“IKAR Holdings has appointed Turkish Entrepreneur and top Executive, Sertan Aycicek, as new Vice President”

Sertan Aycicek - Vice President IKAR Holdings

Sertan Aycicek has been appointed as new head of investments at IKAR Holdings, which is focusing on Europe, Emerging Markets and Northern America

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The news was announced to the press and featured in multiple world agencies with an official statement made by IKAR Holding.

IKAR Holdings includes companies such as IKAR Global, IKAR Invesco, IKONIC A, Adelfi Ventures, Nexx5, Idesus, and IKAR Industries. IKAR holdings operates in various industries such as energy, health, urban technologies, telecommunications, cyber security, sports, aviation, construction, mining and international real estate sectors.

Sertan Aycicek released the following statement after this announcement:

“It is a source of pride for Turkish executives to receive global attention right now. IKAR Holdings is a multinational equity investment group with a portfolio of 20+ group companies, and created as the world's first HUMICORN™ in business.

My main goal and priority will be to bring together more investors and bring new sectors to the holding's fields of activity. It goes without saying that I will have a prioritize focus on Turkish owned companies and the needs of my country first and foremost. I have clearly expressed this request to the holding management, and they have accepted it with understanding. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mario Diel, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IKAR Holding, for the trust he has placed in me. I will try to fulfill my duty properly.”

The 44-year-old Aycicek has carried many Turkish companies he previously managed to the international arena and won global awards in the field of company management and commercial diplomacy.

About IKAR

IKAR Holdings is a globally operating multi-family office based in London, which has established a global ecosystem consisting of a multi-tiered entrepreneurial investment house focused on investments, M&A, Joint-Ventures, and the creation of new entities and assets across different sector groups.

IKAR Holdings is considered the “World’s first HUMICORN™” as evidenced by the group’s interest in the development of both human and financial capital.

Since its incorporation, IKAR has forged a portfolio of over 20+ companies as well as the establishment of its own business think tank the “IKAR Global Institute” in Vienna.

In addition, the IKAR Global Institute launched maybe one of the world’s largest Human Capital impact initiatives, the “1Million Future Leaders Initiative”.