LiquidityFinder, the leading institutional OTC liquidity information platform, launches new Financial Community website

New community-based platform contains ‘social network’ features allowing companies to manage their own pages, and users to post content

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidityFinder today announced the launch of the new LiquidityFinder.com platform. Functionality on the new website has been completely redesigned to meet the requirements of users including traders and brokers seeking to research and improve their OTC liquidity, and to share content with their audience.

LiquidityFinder.com is free to use and allows those with an account to directly communicate with Prime of Prime (PoP) brokers, ECN’s and related businesses to optimise their trading. Users of the site can submit a request for information to brokers able to offer the services they require. To enable a Retail Broker to look for more competitive terms (spreads and commissions) than they currently receive from their incumbent providers, they can deselect their existing brokers from their enquiry and receive competing offers from new potential partners.

Through their personal LiquidityFinder dashboard, users can manage their profile, connect with other members, post updates, and build a network. The new site also now has a secure messaging system, enabling users to make fast enquiries to brokers and related firms, and book meetings with them with only a couple of clicks.

LiquidityFinder.com has been designed to help users keep up to date with daily changes in the industry through the Global Feed on the central dashboard, alongside LiquidityFinder’s own industry news coverage. News or updates can be posted by anyone with an account to the Global Feed allowing links from any news source to be added to the site.

Users can proactively find partners and contacts for their business - whether that’s as a bank, broker, asset manager, professional/private trader or fintech firm.

Sam Low, Founder and CEO of LiquidityFinder commented: “I am thrilled to announce the launch of the new LiquidityFinder platform. Through our hands-on work with clients, we have been engaging with a broad range of traders and brokers to ensure that our new product meets their needs. Speaking to senior executives at retail brokerage firms I know that there is a lot of room for them to get more competitive business terms than those they are currently on. The businesses on LiquidityFinder are hungry for that business. The tools we have created help bring these 2 sides together.

“We have created an environment where any person involved in trading or fintech is able to research and follow the best liquidity and fintech providers in the market, keep on top of the latest news and developments in the trading and fintech industry and share their views, questions and comments in our secure forums to create engaging conversations covering the industry”.

About LiquidityFinder: Launched in 2019 by Sam Low, who has over 15 years in the eFX/OTC trading space, LiquidityFinder.com was designed and built to help companies navigate the B2B market for liquidity providers and technology providers in a rapidly changing industry.

As the range of companies and the instruments they offer changes frequently, and providers seek to enhance their liquidity services to stay ahead of the competition, LiquidityFinder aims to make it easy for Brokers, Asset Managers, Proprietary and Professional Traders to keep up to date with the latest changes in the industry and to get access to the best possible commercial terms for their business.

LiquidityFinder also runs a jobs board, listing open positions with the companies listed on the site, and others, covering thousands of the best and most exciting jobs in the fintech and trading community.

Users can sign up to LiquidityFinder’s new website platform free of charge and start engaging with potential trading partners immediately. For further information visit LiquidityFinder.com