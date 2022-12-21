My Fitness Answer is Making New Year Weight Loss Goals a Reality
The multi-platform fitness provider aims to help individuals reach their health goals with curated programs and constant support.LUTZ, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Fitness Answer, a Florida-based health and fitness brand, is encouraging individuals to jumpstart their New Year fitness resolutions. The fitness coaching platform is dedicating its expansive knowledge and modern resources to motivate people to reach their New Year fitness goals.
The company is co-run by health enthusiasts Steve and Karen. It offers tailored programs curated to clients’ specific requirements and lifestyle demands. The program introduces a well-balanced mix of exercise and diet to assist people in losing double-digit pounds and improving their energy.
New Year fitness resolutions can become less challenging with the right encouragement. My Fitness Answer’s provision for online and offline classes creates an accessible environment with increased motivation and zero excuses. Attaining goals for weight loss is easier with an experienced army of trainers who hold clients accountable for their fitness pursuits.
The target audience for online fitness and nutrition coaching includes people who lead busy lives and don’t have time to prioritize their health. By participating in the Total Body Transformation Challenge, new members can reclaim their health. The program drives people to push their limitations under proper instruction from experienced trainers.
People who prefer in-person workouts can visit the My Fitness Answer facility, which has all the cutting-edge, top-of-the-line equipment they need to lose those excess pounds. For those who require that extra motivation, a 60-minute in-person coaching session in the comfort of a private studio with a trainer constantly on hand for guidance and safety is ideal.
Members who hire one of their skilled trainers will receive diet and exercise regimens tailored to their body type and objectives. The programs are designed to work within a client’s physical capabilities and other biological factors, including hormonal inflections and metabolic activities.
Furthermore, members can access dynamic exercises that focus on the entire body. The web platform is curated with over 7,000 fitness videos with detailed instructions for each exercise. The program is effective for all body types and goals and includes bodyweight exercises and weight training.
“With a comprehensive lifestyle shift, we hope to change how you see eating and exercise. Our coaches have a combined experience of over 22 years. Our online programs offer the most sought-after exercise regimens that hold you responsible for your personal fitness. We strive to show you the ropes of fitting your present needs and schedule into a better and holistic lifestyle”, says Karen, owner, and co-founder of My Fitness Answer.
The fitness center provides customized sessions for seniors who want to exercise at their own pace under the supervision of qualified instructors. Membership packages start at just $30 per month.
About My Fitness Answer -
My Fitness Answer is a fitness coaching platform run by fitness experts with over 22 years of experience. Clients are in regular contact with professionals who improve their quality of life while imparting new training techniques.
Media Content
My Fitness Answer
+1 419-215-2912
myfitnessanswer@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other