Global In-flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market Growth Trajectory

As per The Business Research Company's "In-flight Entertainment And Connectivity Global Market Report 2022”, the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is expected to grow from $3.78 billion in 2021 to $4.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.13%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s in-flight entertainment and connectivity market research the market is expected to reach $5.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.60%. The growth in the number of airline passengers has been a major driving force for the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market.

Key Trends In The In-flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market. Companies in the market are focusing on developing advanced entertainment modules that are efficient and lighter.

Overview Of The In-flight Entertainment And Connectivity Market

The in-flight entertainment and connectivity market consists of sales of in-flight entertainment and connectivity by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the entertainment and connectivity options available to aircraft passengers during a flight. In-flight entertainment and connectivity consists of various connected multimedia content and platforms that allow passengers to watch movies, games, music, information on the travel route, on-board menus and procedural guidelines, and other informative inputs in order to upgrade the experience of passengers during a flight.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Software, Hardware, Network, Memory

• By Geography: The global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (Gee), Gogo Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Thales Group, Viasat, Inc., Kontron S&T AG, Burrana Inc., Safran SA, Inmarsat Global Limited, Stellar Entertainment Group, Thinkom Solutions, Inc., Sita (Onair), Astronics Corporation, Cobham Limited (Advent International), The Boeing Company, FDS Avionics Corp, and Thinkom Solutions Inc.

In-flight Entertainment And Connectivity Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of in-flight entertainment and connectivity market. The market report analyzes in-flight entertainment and connectivity market size, in-flight entertainment and connectivity global market growth drivers, in-flight entertainment and connectivity global market segments, in-flight entertainment and connectivity market major players, in-flight entertainment and connectivity global market growth across geographies, and in-flight entertainment and connectivity global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The in-flight entertainment and connectivity market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



