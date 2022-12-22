Blackhawk Floors Celebrating 21 Years in Business

One of Arizona’s best in hardwood flooring has reached a new milestone.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to determination, hard work, and focus on providing excellent customer service, Scottsdale-based Blackhawk Floors is celebrating 21 years in business.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past 21 years,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors.

As to how the company was started, Jason Elquest and Michelle Elquest decided they could do it better and developed their own hardwood flooring business.

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

The company is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel.

“Quality is assured because we do 100 percent of the work – we don’t use subcontractors,” Elquest said. “We are so excited about what the future holds. We are certain that the best is yet to come.”

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

