Global Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, And Book Stores Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, And Book Stores Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, And Book Stores Global Market Report 2022”, the sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market is predicted to reach a value of $467.1 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market is expected to grow to $592.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.1%. The sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores industry is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries.

Key Trends In The Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, And Book Stores Market

Many sporting goods manufacturers are investing in achieving customization and personalization. With an increasing number of online users, changing demographics, and increased per-capita income, demand for unique and custom-made products have gained demand. Global sporting goods manufacturers such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, ASICS, Sketchers, Fila, etc., are investing more into this. Race Sporting Goods has launched customized sporting clothes to cater to the demands of customers.

Overview Of The Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, And Book Stores Market

The sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market consists of sales of sporting goods, hobby-related products, musical instruments, and books by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in retailing new toys, games, crafts, pottery items, different books, bicycles and bicycle parts, camping equipment, exercise and fitness equipment, athletic uniforms, specialty sports footwear, and other sporting goods, equipment, and accessories. The entities in this industry are also engaged in retailing musical instruments such as pianos, guitars, violins, and others. Some of the players in this industry also provide repair and rental services for sporting goods and musical instruments.

Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, And Book Stores Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Sporting Goods Stores, Hobby, Toy, Game Stores, Musical Instrument And Supplies Stores, Other Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, Book Stores

• By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer

• By Type of Store: Exclusive Retailers/Showroom, Inclusive Retailers/Dealer Store

• By Geography: The global sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Decathlon S.A, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., Frasers Group Plc, BPS Direct L.L.C. (Bass Pro Shops), Guitar Center Inc., Canadian Tire Corporation Limited

Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, And Book Stores Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, and book stores market research.

