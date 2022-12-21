Submit Release
ESET named Champion in Canalys Global Security Leadership Matrix 2022

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, announces Champion placement in the Canalys Global Security Leadership Matrix 2022. Canalys is a leading global technology market analyst firm providing an overall assessment of the leading cybersecurity vendors with established channel programs. ESET’s sustained revenue growth, including a 30% increase in the MSP segment, combined with its quality of account management and overall ease of doing business have maintained high ratings among their partners.

ESET’s Partner Program focuses on establishing long-term engagement, which helped maintain high feedback ratings from its partners. ESET’s network now consists of more than 10,000 MSPs and 24,000 resellers, and MSPs remain a core part of ESET’s strategy. The company has strengthened its proposition by enabling MSPs to offer XDR solutions, including ESET Inspect and ESET Inspect Cloud, previously only available to enterprise accounts.

For more than 30 years, ESET has continued to invest heavily in multiple layers of proprietary technology that prevent breaches of its customers’ endpoints and systems, by both known and never-before-seen threats. “Our objective is to provide the digital security that keeps an organization’s systems working smoothly and securely,” said Ignacio Sbampato, chief business officer at ESET. “We believe, that we offer our Partners access to the most densely multi-layered technology there is, allowing them to focus on what matters most to them – their own business’ progress.”

As a privately owned, tech-focused company, ESET has always taken a science-based, security-first approach, with early adoption of machine learning and cloud computing power to develop its global threat intelligence systems. The company has continuously been named a champion, top player and a leader in the industry for its business solutions.

About ESET Enterprise
For more than 30 years, ESET® has been providing enterprises across the globe with industry-leading IT security software and services, including endpoint detection and response, encryption and authentication, and comprehensive security services packages. With high-performing, easy-to-use solutions that cater to businesses of all sizes, ESET protects customers from increasingly sophisticated digital threats in an ever-evolving landscape. ESET delivers to the enterprise market the people, expertise, and cutting-edge technology required to keep businesses safe and running without interruption. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Sanjeev Kant
Vistar Communications
+971 55 972 4623
