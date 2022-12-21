Sleeping Habits of CEOs

Balancing Success and Sleep: The Importance of Getting Enough Rest

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hustle culture and the rise of self-made millionaires on the internet has led many individuals to push themselves to the limit with their work. However, the fact remains that there are only 24 hours in a day and cutting corners may bring temporary success in the business world but can also lead to long-term problems. This is especially evident when considering the importance of sleep. While doctors recommend getting at least seven hours of sleep per night, many adults disregard this advice, believing they can "sleep when they're dead". This way of thinking is actually more harmful than they may realize.

For example, some highly successful figures, such as Elon Musk, advocate for working over 100 hours per week as the key to success. However, research has shown that working more than 50 hours per week can actually decrease productivity and increase the risk of cardiovascular issues and depression. This type of lifestyle often requires sacrificing time with friends and family or cutting down on sleep so much that it becomes inadequate. While the initial rush of success may make an individual feel energized, this type of lifestyle is not sustainable in the long run.

A survey of 256 CEOs found that the average amount of sleep they got was only 6.7 hours per night. While this may seem close to the recommended seven hours, it is important to note that seven hours is the minimum amount of sleep recommended and it is actually better to aim for seven and a half or eight hours if possible. Additionally, there is something called sleep debt, which is the accumulated amount of needed sleep missed over the previous few nights. Like real debt, sleep debt cannot be avoided indefinitely. Getting only 6.7 hours of sleep over a long period of time will lead to feeling tired throughout the day and difficulty focusing as the body tries to "catch up" on missed sleep.

Furthermore, a tired person who struggles to concentrate and may be irritable is not the ideal image of a CEO. It is worth noting that some of the most successful people, such as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, do get the recommended seven hours of sleep each night. While Elon Musk claims to sleep only six hours per night, it is more likely that the scientific community's recommendations for adequate sleep are based on sound research rather than Musk pushing himself to the limit and unwilling to acknowledge the negative consequences.

Additionally, when asked what they wished they had more time for, the most common answer among the 256 CEOs in the survey was family time. It is worth considering if success is worth missing out on time with loved ones.

In conclusion, it is not advisable to sleep like a CEO. Success is important, but it should not come at the cost of one's health and relationships. Instead, it is recommended to optimize sleep by implementing consistent sleep schedules, investing in a comfortable mattress, and using blackout curtains to ensure a good night's sleep. By doing so, individuals can both pursue their careers and spend quality time with their families.