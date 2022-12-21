Polyurethane Coating Market Size to Hit USD 30.5 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase in production of automotive, growing construction activities, textile items and oil production are driving Polyurethane Coating Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Polyurethane Coating Market size is estimated to reach US$30.5 billion by 2027 after growing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027. Polyurethane coating is a layer of polyurethane applied on surface of substrate for protecting from various types of defects like corrosion, weathering, abrasion and deteriorating process. Polyurethanes are formed by combining a variety of chemicals with isocyanates being the most important ingredient. Polyurethanes based on aliphatic polyisocyanates are renowned for their outstanding mechanical & electrical properties and are used as finish coat in surface coating like in automotive coating, aircraft coating and vessels & pipeline coating. Hence, due to its corrosion and abrasion resistance nature, polyurethane coating is used in various sectors like automotive, construction, oil & gas, aircraft, electronics and textiles. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polyurethane Coating Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the polyurethane coating industry as the region consists of major end use industries of polyurethane such as automotive and textiles in country like China and India which are the leading producer in these sectors.

2. Polyurethane coating is used in power & energy sector for coating on bases of wind turbines and blades so as to increase their energy efficiency and to protect the machinery from corrosion & rust.

3. Polyurethane as coating material also has high applicability in marine sector where it is applied on categories of boats and ships, of various sizes and uses, so as to seal marine hulls from corrosion, coastal elements, and harsh weather.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Industrial grade held a significant share in polyurethane market in 2021, with a share of over 65%. Polyurethane coating is used as finishing coat in various industrial sectors like automotive, construction and textile. The rapid development in these major end users of polyurethane has increased their level of productivity, resulting in more usage of polyurethane coating.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in polyurethane coating market in 2021, with a share of over 34%. The region consists of economies like China, India, Australia, and Vietnam which consists of major end user of polyurethane coating such as automotive, textile, and construction. Rapid economic developments of these nations have increased their industrial productivity.

3. Automotive sector held a significant share in polyurethane coating market in 2021, with a share of over 21%. Polyurethane coating has high comprehensive performance, chipping resistance and chemical resistance. Hence, due to such rich & durable properties it is used in automotive bodies as primer, intermediate coat and finishing paint. The rise in production of automotive on account of growing demand has positively impacted the usage of polyurethane automotive sector.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polyurethane Coating Industry are -

1. PPG Industries

2. BASF SE

3. Sherwin William

4. Axalta Coating System

5. Jotun



