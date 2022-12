Villagers rejoice Maternal Health center building

Wado Bariis MCH

HARGEISA, MAROODI JEEX, SOMALIA, December 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villagers rejoice Maternal Health center building100 years after its first settlement, villagers in Wado-Baris (54kilometers southwest of Hargeisa the capital of Somaliland ) celebratedthe construction of the first MCH building.Halimo Mohamoud, a mother of six from the outskirts of Wado Baris,conveyed her emotions about the MCH project, saying that it is "afantastic project for the villagers who hail here and the villagesaround it, because nearest health care centers were in the north 54km(Hargeisa the capital) and 85km in the south deep in Ethiopia."Wado-Bariis was founded in the mid-nineteenth century to servicecommerce caravans traveling between Somaliland seaports and easternEthiopia. But it lost its importance throughout the early years of20th century in connection to the world wars and the latter warsbetween Somalis and Ethiopians later on that century.The village has more than 481 households and it is the center of 14villages in both sides of the border between Somaliland and Ethiopia.Beside wado-Baris villagers this MCH will also serve other villagesaround it. To increase the population's access to healthcare in WadoBaris and 14 other nearby communities on both sides of the border, theMCH will employ more than 14 people, including midwives and otherhealth professionals.” Hamdi Ibrahim, the chairman of MSG foundation,(local foundation funded by Mohamed Saeed Geedi, (a Somaliland tycoonof the, who MSG group of companies, which invested the project.Wado-Baris MCH project will decrease the problem of health access inthe remote villages of Somaliland’s Marodi-Jeh region.“the Marodi Jeh regional office would like to the MSG foundation forthe construction of Maternal and child health center in Wado-Barisvillage of Faraweyne District” Said. Abdi-Aziz Omar Muse, Marodi-Jehco-ordinator Somaliland’s Ministry of Health development “this projectwill assure maternal/child care and other health services for thevillages around it in Somaliland and even beyond the border ofEthiopia villages” He addedA recent survey by Pharo foundation indicates that most of thevillagers in in Marodi jeh region of Somaliland has no access of anyhealth services. “The average population size was 481 households, withmost villages having a population smaller than 1000 households. Almostall villages had one centre rather than multiple centres” said in thesummary of the survey.

