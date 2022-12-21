Medical Experts ask the High Court of Australia to protect babies from unsafe and unnecessary Covid-19 vaccine

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of medical experts with expertise in virology, geriatrics, paediatrics and pharmacy have filed a case in the High Court of Australia against Brendan Murphy, Secretary of the Department of Health.

First, they want the Court to acknowledge that their interest in preserving human life should allow them legal standing to challenge Mr Murphy’s decision to extend the provisional approval of the Moderna vaccine to babies 6 months old to toddlers under 6 years. Then, they seek a writ of certiorari to quash that decision for being legally erroneous, and therefore invalid.

The Therapeutic Goods Act only allows the Secretary to provisionally approve a drug if an indication of that drug is the treatment of a “life threatening or seriously debilitating condition”. The plaintiffs say that SARS-CoV-2 clearly does not meet that description, especially for babies and toddlers. Secondly, the plaintiffs have filed evidence with the Court showing that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines meet the Australian legal definition of a 'genetically modified organism'. The Secretary did not comply with the conditions in the Therapeutic Goods Act which he must when provisionally approving a product containing a GMO.

Julian Gillespie, former barrister and legal consultant for the applicants, says that this is a critical and historic case: "The High Court of Australia is now being called upon to protect our youngest from participating in an acknowledged and ongoing Phase III clinical trial, to receive experimental drugs involving unprecedented levels of reported adverse events, including deaths .. for a virus also acknowledged to pose no threat to our Babies and Toddlers .. will the High Court of Australia assist us in seeking to preserve human life from the preventable deaths and injuries associated with these drugs? This is the critical question for Australia's highest court."

Katie Ashby-Koppens of PJ O’Brien & Associates and Peter Fam of Maat’s Method are solicitors for the applicants. The case is bring primarily funded through a GiveSendGo campaign.

Mr Gillespie can be contacted for comment on: juliangillespie69@gmail.com

Mr Fam can be contacted for comment on: peter@maatsmethod.com.au of Maat's Method.

High Court of Australia Case Number: S162/2022

