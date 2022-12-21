Commercial Elevator Market to Garner $48.9 Billion by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Global Commercial Elevator Market is dominated by APAC region with a market share 37% in 2021.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Commercial Elevator Market is expected to reach US$48.9 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2027. Elevator modernization is the process of upgrading the critical parts of the elevators or replacing the critical parts of the elevator completely according to the new technology for better performance, speed and safety of the elevators. Deployment of lifts or elevators in the residential, commercial, healthcare and other buildings is the process of elevators new installation. The operational reliability of hydraulic power elevators along with ride quality is improved owing to the elevator modernization and increase in residential, commercial and other buildings are driving the growth of new installation processes. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Commercial Elevator Market highlights the following areas –

• Rise in urbanization, industrialization has resulted in more use of new elevators along with the replacement of old elevators with new technology thereby driving the growth of the market.

• Full replacement technique is dominating the market owing to the new technology implementation that reduces power consumption and increases efficiency along with more passenger safety precision.

• APAC is expected to dominate the global Commercial Elevator Market in the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the aged elevators in most of the end use segments and increased investments to replace the aged elevators with new technology elevators. Furthermore, high construction sector growth is another big factor driving the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Type - By modernization the market is segmented into full modernization and partial modernization. Full modernization is dominating over the other modernization techniques with a share of 42% in 2021. Full modernization replaces the components of the elevators and makes the aged hydraulic elevators and screw conveyor based bucket elevators perform more efficiently.

• By End Users - By End Users Retail/Mall Elevator Market is segmented into residential, commercial, institutional, construction and others. Commercial sector is witnessing significant growth in the market at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2027. The rise in infrastructural activities along with malls, hotels and others are fueling the growth of the market.

• By Geography - Global Commercial Elevator Market is dominated by APAC region with a market share 37% in 2021. APAC dominated the market owing to the high construction sector growth. In APAC region the emerging countries which are developed and developing like India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia and other countries are looking for highly productive, efficient and eco-friendly lifting technologies.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Commercial Elevator Industry are -

1. Otis Elevator Company,

2. Schindler Group,

3. Kone Corporation,

4. Toshiba Johnson Elevators Pvt.ltd.,

5. Thyssenkrupp

