Moorebot Launches Scout E – a Monitoring Robot that is also Fun and Educational

Moorebot Launches Scout E – a Monitoring Robot that is also Fun and EducationalIt is a Robot Toy, it is an Educational Experience, it is a Smart Home RobotMoorebot, https://www.moorebot.com , the maker of cool robot applications like the Hubble HUGO Baby Cam and the ZEUS fighting robot, today announced the launch of their new Scout E Robot for kids, for adults, for homes and for businesses.See us at CES – Booth 50245 - Watch this YouTube video - https://youtu.be/JaC3QNxgcb4 Armed with a high definition FHD1080P video camera as well as a microphone & speakers, the Moorebot Scout E can range everywhere and explore under beds, tables and chairs. Scout E supports a secure peer-to-peer connection which allows users to access the robot remotely from anywhere in the world.Scout E is fun and comes packed with a variety of word games and animal identification quizzes.Scout E can shoot and create short videos - even in the dark with night vision. This video can then be transmitted live (or recorded) to your smartphone or laptop. You can use the built-in speaker to talk with pets and other creatures. Scout E can recognize individual people, individual pets, and then follow them around. You can use the Scout E video conferencing mode to communicate with friends and family anywhere in the world via the web.The latest version can even understand hand and body gestures.In addition, Scout can be set up as a powerful monitoring robot for homes and offices. Scout E is smart and can be programmed to patrol the location 24/7. Even better, the patrol function can be triggered by a time, by sounds or by various sensors attached to the building's smart network. It also includes Motion Detection capabilities and cloud storage of images and video. It is capable of patrolling throughout a home or office, and then back to its charging station.Scout E is available in an assortment of colors, and works with most smart home ecosystems, such as Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. The robot also supports Scratch programming and is an ideal platform to learn entry-level robot programming.Scout E is open source and runs on the ROS platform to know its location and to successfully navigate a complicated environment. It can also detect & avoid obstacles by using smart sensing and intelligent path planning algorithms.MSRP/MAP $199 Available 2nd quarter of 2023.

